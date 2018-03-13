How to create an outdoor cinema in your backyard

We have produced this guide for creating the perfect outdoor cinema because we can not think of a better way to spend a long, sweet summer night than organize outdoor movie nights. It’s easier than you think – all you need is to choose the perfect summer movie!

The screening of outdoor movies is big news this summer, but if you have not managed to get tickets for outdoor movies in your local park, why not set them up in your own backyard? It does not have to be expensive – especially if you can borrow a projector from a friend – and best of all, you have to choose which movie to watch. On the right, someone passes the popcorn!

Step 1. Find the right location

Whether you are installing your outdoor cinema at the bottom of the park or on the rooftop balcony or terrace, make sure you have a dry, wind-covered area. You can use a wreath to decorate the room, but be sure to turn it off before you start the movie so it does not affect the image. Also, try to avoid rocking where streetlights or glossy interior lights may be reflected on the screen.

To make the space more special for your audience, prepare it with paint first.

Step 2. Invest in a projector

Previously, a decent projector was very expensive and could only be used in a blackout situation, which is difficult to do in the living room, let alone in your garden. However, the latest models are bright enough to use with the lights on, and have gone down in price. They are also quieter and more compact, so you do not have to worry that the annoying hiss will ruin the dramatic moments.

When shopping for a projector for your outdoor cinema, you’ll see that everyone has a light size. Lumens makes it easier to view projected images in bright conditions. In the garden after dark, we recommend at least 3000 lumens for the cinema experience.

Step 3. Connect the video source

This may be a DVD or Blu-ray player, laptop, or streaming device, such as the Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV screen, so you need to connect to the projector via HDMI Port

This may be a DVD or Blu-ray player, laptop, or streaming device, such as the Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV screen, so you need to connect to the projector via HDMI Port

If you want a good sound, you can connect the speakers through the projector's 3.5mm jack or search for models with Bluetooth. Select the last one and you can connect wirelessly to the sound bar or Bluetooth speakers, and shoot more in your blockbuster. Or if it's late and you watch it yourself, you can connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones so as not to disturb the neighbors.