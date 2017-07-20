Japanese Gamers Choose the Best RPG Games of All Time including NBA Live Mobile

RPG is not a genre that will be liked by all types of gamers. That is different from games like hack and slash or action FPS, for example, which brings simple and simple gameplay mechanics, RPG has its own complexity layer. Organize character details, from roles in combat to clothing and weapons they use, with a layer of strategy when fighting is one of the few layers.

Not to mention, RPG concoction of Western and Japanese developers usually have different characteristics and appeal. If you look at the lunge of this genre since the beginning of the generation of the gaming industry, certainly not an easy matter to determine who is entitled to the title as the best of the best. Something questioned by the weekly Japanese game magazine – Famitsu.

In a recent survey he released, Famitsu threw a big question that was quite heavy, “Which RPG game do you think is best of all time?”. The survey ended with more than 2,200 readers, of which 43% were women. With most of the respondents being gamers in their 20s and 30s, biases in more modern games are also seen here. So, what games do they choose? This is it:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy IX

Earthbound

Final Fantasy VI

Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen

Persona 4: Golden

Xenogears

Final Fantasy X

Xenoblade Chronicles

Final Fantasy XV

Persona 3

NieR

Suikoden II

Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride

Final Fantasy VII

NieR: Automata

Chrono Trigger

Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

Persona 5

How about you? Agree with the opinions of thousands of Japanese gamers on this one?