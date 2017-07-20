Japanese Gamers Choose the Best RPG Games of All Time including NBA Live Mobile
RPG is not a genre that will be liked by all types of gamers. That is different from games like hack and slash or action FPS, for example, which brings simple and simple gameplay mechanics, RPG has its own complexity layer. Organize character details, from roles in combat to clothing and weapons they use, with a layer of strategy when fighting is one of the few layers.
Not to mention, RPG concoction of Western and Japanese developers usually have different characteristics and appeal. If you look at the lunge of this genre since the beginning of the generation of the gaming industry, certainly not an easy matter to determine who is entitled to the title as the best of the best. Something questioned by the weekly Japanese game magazine – Famitsu.
In a recent survey he released, Famitsu threw a big question that was quite heavy, “Which RPG game do you think is best of all time?”. The survey ended with more than 2,200 readers, of which 43% were women. With most of the respondents being gamers in their 20s and 30s, biases in more modern games are also seen here. So, what games do they choose? This is it:
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Final Fantasy VIII
Final Fantasy IX
Earthbound
Final Fantasy VI
Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
Persona 4: Golden
Xenogears
Final Fantasy X
Xenoblade Chronicles
Final Fantasy XV
Persona 3
NieR
Suikoden II
Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
Final Fantasy VII
NieR: Automata
Chrono Trigger
Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
Persona 5
How about you? Agree with the opinions of thousands of Japanese gamers on this one?
