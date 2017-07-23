PC Specs for Ryse: Son of Rome

Surprise after surprise, this is what may be felt by most PC gamers in 2014 this year. How come? Without any rumors that had blown before, the PC suddenly the arrival of two new games that could be positioned as an exclusive project for Microsoft’s flagship console – Xbox One. Following the presence of Dead Rising 3 which was finally launched with a better visual presentation, the PC still retained one other “Xbox One” weapon – Ryse: Son of Rome. Formulated by developers who are currently experiencing financial problems that seriues – Crytek, Ryse built with CryEngine and became one of the best visual demos on Xbox One today and get DBZ dokkan battle hack .

Following the announcement of the official release date that had become a mystery some time ago, the PC specification for Ryse: Son of Rome is also finally the strongest. As a game that focuses on visual quality, the need to build a PC capable of handling this game in the most optimal setting is of course something very essential. PC version itself is scheduled to slide on October 10, 2014.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista SP1, Windows 7 or Windows 8 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Dual-Core 2.8 GHz / AMD Dual-Core 3.2 GHz or better

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 graphics card with 1GB of RAM video

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 26GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible Sound Card with latest drivers

Recommended Requirements (4K Resolution):

OS: Windows Vista SP1, Windows 7 or Windows 8 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Quad-Core or AMD Octo-Core

Memory: 8GB of RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 graphics card with 4GB of RAM video

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 26GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible Sound Card with latest drivers

What about your own PC? Ready to handle this one game?